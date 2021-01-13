Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.00

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 696033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.40 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$726.43 million and a P/E ratio of -22.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.
