Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.00

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 696033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.40 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday.

Get Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$726.43 million and a P/E ratio of -22.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$40.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Gold Mines Limited will post 0.4357962 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PG)

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.