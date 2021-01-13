Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) Given a C$19.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) has been assigned a C$19.00 price target by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.18% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PVG. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$19.75 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 312,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,563. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.85. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$206.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

