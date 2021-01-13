Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 531943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on PVG. National Bank Financial set a C$19.00 target price on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark raised their target price on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$19.75 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$206.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

