Primecoin (XPM) One Day Volume Hits $10,883.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $10,883.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 116.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,733,993 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

