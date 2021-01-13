Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.44

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 32069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upgraded Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.22 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. Analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 646.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

