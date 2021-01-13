Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Stock Price Up 240%

Princeton Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:PIAC) rose 240% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 36,411 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 539% from the average daily volume of 5,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

About Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC)

Princeton Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in the private equity investments. The firm specializes in making investments in form of middle market, mezzanine, first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, leverage buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalization, growth financing and debt financing investments.

