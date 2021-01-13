Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 391.8% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock worth $1,081,958. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.