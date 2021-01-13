Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.10

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.10 and traded as low as $28.36. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 17,508 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pro-Dex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.97 million, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 34.17%.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $45,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas John Swenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,860 shares of company stock worth $1,876,721. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 148.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 771.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 17.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

