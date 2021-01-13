Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,747,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,088 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 127,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,568. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day moving average is $100.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

