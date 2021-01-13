ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Down 5.4%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.93. Approximately 831,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,194,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

PUMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research lowered ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ProPetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.24 million, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 3.35.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). ProPetro had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 10,255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 80,063 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 793,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 346,043 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

