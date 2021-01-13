Propy Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.05 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. Propy has a market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $136,107.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Propy has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Propy token can now be bought for $0.0863 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00041799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.49 or 0.00377607 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.15 or 0.04107785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Propy is a token. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. Propy’s official website is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

