PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) EVP Sells $293,470.80 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $293,470.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PRO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 239,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,518. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PROS by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 43,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PRO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

