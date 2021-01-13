Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PGUUF opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.77.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash in transit, cash management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government institutions and central banks, mints, and jewelry stores worldwide. The company offers local and international transport services, including pick-up, transport, safekeeping, delivery, and cash deposit services for cash and other high worth valuables, which include jewelry, art, precious metal, electronic devices, pharmaceuticals, voting cards, and judicial evidences.

