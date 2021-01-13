ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.52 and last traded at $23.53. Approximately 962,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,829,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,504,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57,136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 419,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 108,196 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1,012.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 110,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 100,298 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 55,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 429.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 52,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 42,957 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

