ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Position Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,419 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at $228,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $479,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 135.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 44,008 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $162.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

