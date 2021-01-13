Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Proto Labs worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $175.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.67. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

