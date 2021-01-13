ProUroCare Medical (OTCMKTS:PUMD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProUroCare Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUMD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ProUroCare Medical shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 5,071 shares.

About ProUroCare Medical (OTCMKTS:PUMD)

ProUroCare Medical Inc engages in developing products for the detection and characterization of male urological prostate disease. It offers the ProUroScan System, a prostate imaging system that aids the physician in documenting abnormalities in the prostate that have been previously detected by a digital rectal exam.

