Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BGAOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Proximus from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded Proximus from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Proximus stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. 1,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

