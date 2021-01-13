ProxyNode One Day Volume Reaches $13.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. ProxyNode has a market cap of $65,906.97 and $13.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.84 or 0.00354797 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00028106 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002846 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000902 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.45 or 0.01028973 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 178,722,233 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare,

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

