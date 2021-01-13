PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PSGTY remained flat at $$16.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. PT Semen Indonesia has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65.

Get PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag and material manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready mix concrete production; and mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.