PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of PSGTY remained flat at $$16.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. PT Semen Indonesia has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
