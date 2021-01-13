Public Company Management (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Shares Down 2.9%

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.40. 3,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 2,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30.

Public Company Management Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCMC)

Public Company Management Corporation (PCMC), through its subsidiaries, provides management consulting and regulatory compliance services in the United States and Canada. It provides management consulting services and advice to private company clients seeking to register and self distribute their own securities in a public offering without an underwriter, and obtain a listing and have their securities quoted and traded.

