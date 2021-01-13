Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to post sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $9.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.18 billion to $9.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $10.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 35,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

