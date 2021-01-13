Pundi X NEM Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $6,339.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00112144 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00261052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00062960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00063039 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,055.99 or 0.92809304 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,788,634,982 coins and its circulating supply is 18,437,168,169 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

Pundi X NEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

