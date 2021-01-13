Pundi X (NPXS) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Pundi X has traded 129.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $102.01 million and approximately $35.42 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00043012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.00405490 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00043290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.60 or 0.04228047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (NPXS) is a token. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,596,541,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

Pundi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.