Pundi X Trading 110% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Pundi X token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded 110% higher against the US dollar. Pundi X has a market cap of $98.01 million and $18.88 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00042056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00377724 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00040693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.36 or 0.04009604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a token. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,596,541,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

