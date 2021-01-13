Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.0% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

