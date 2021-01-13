Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 466342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGM shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price objective on Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.55 million and a P/E ratio of -47.39.

In other Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) news, Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 42,800 shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.54, for a total value of C$108,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,406,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,651,240. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Richard Donner sold 246,500 shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.68, for a total value of C$660,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,500 shares in the company, valued at C$746,380. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 979,300 shares of company stock worth $2,730,702.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

