Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.27. 2,407,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 661,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Purple Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Purple Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in the United States, as well as in China and South Korea.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.