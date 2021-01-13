PWR Coin (PWR) Price Up 2,836.8% This Week

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 165.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, PWR Coin has traded up 2,836.8% against the US dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $20.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,787.27 or 0.99700154 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.24 or 0.00390473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017575 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.14 or 0.00619443 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00140857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002378 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00027946 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000755 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001002 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

