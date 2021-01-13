Pyrk Hits Market Cap of $223,671.86 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Pyrk has a total market cap of $223,671.86 and $7,795.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded up 45% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pyrk alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00030314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00108245 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00239769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00060160 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00058208 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk’s total supply is 14,945,399 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

Pyrk Coin Trading

Pyrk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.