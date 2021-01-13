Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.85

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 12356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.83 million, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.29.
Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 2.99%.
Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (NYSE:PZN)
Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.
