Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.85

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 12356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.83 million, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 2.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.