Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Beyond Meat, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $120.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.46. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 40.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Beyond Meat by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,216,000 after acquiring an additional 353,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,193,000 after acquiring an additional 282,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,169,000 after acquiring an additional 187,158 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,527,000 after acquiring an additional 154,302 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,381,436 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

