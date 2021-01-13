Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the technology company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.14.

Shares of FICO opened at $492.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $530.95. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.88.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,651. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $738,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.