Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kellogg Cut by Analyst (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kellogg in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on K. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.

Kellogg stock opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.49. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $31,438,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

