Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for TransDigm Group Incorporated Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for TransDigm Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s FY2021 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

TDG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.63.

NYSE:TDG opened at $617.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.83. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.62 EPS.

In related news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total value of $7,268,618.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,650.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,600 shares of company stock worth $51,748,302 in the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

