Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Valvoline’s FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

NYSE:VVV opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $24.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter worth $204,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,285.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $377,086. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.