Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ORIX in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIX’s FY2021 earnings at $7.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.67 EPS.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. ORIX had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IX. BidaskClub raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. ORIX has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average is $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ORIX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ORIX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ORIX by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

