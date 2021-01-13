Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Zillow Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZG. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $152.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $154.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,731,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $16,231,000. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,739,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,105,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 607.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 97,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 83,771 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

