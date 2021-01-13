Qbao (QBT) Reaches Market Cap of $139,942.99

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Qbao has a market cap of $139,942.99 and approximately $43,948.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qbao has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

