qiibee Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. qiibee has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $79.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One qiibee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, qiibee has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get qiibee alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00028003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00109611 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00062830 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00250168 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,486.81 or 0.90077150 BTC.

About qiibee