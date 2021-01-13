QLC Chain Trading 1.4% Higher This Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $229,744.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00027695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00112332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00262480 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00063075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00062950 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,528.57 or 0.91762866 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

