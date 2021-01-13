Qredit (XQR) Market Capitalization Tops $3.32 Million

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Qredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Qredit has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Qredit has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $117.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000975 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000461 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000190 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qredit aim is to build a payment gateway for end-users to sell/buy goods/services from merchants or from user to user, enabling confidence to both parties. Also allowing the merchant to spend Qredit coins as a reward to their customers after spending a certain amount of money on goods. Qredit aim to drive adoption of the traditional payment methods for merchants by providing them a way to receive fiat currency directly from cryptocurrency buyers, shielding the merchant from market volatility and decreasing the risk of accepting cryptocurrency. By involving physical cards and mobile apps, we will enable the possibility for non-tech users to participate easier in the world of the cryptocurrency. “

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

