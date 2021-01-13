Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Marijn E. Dekkers Sells 44,962 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $2,187,401.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,980 shares in the company, valued at $826,077. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded up $8.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.82. The stock had a trading volume of 649,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,440. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -44.01 and a beta of 1.78. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 475.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

