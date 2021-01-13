Quasarcoin (QAC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,255.00

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quasarcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $9,255.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 743.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin Token Profile

Quasarcoin is a token. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 tokens. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Quasar aims to be a “business travel” that requires personalized information based on broad knowledge, which starts with ‘fair travel’ to accumulate professional and advanced information, moving on to “medical travel” that requires knowledge of specific fields and extensive information. “

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

