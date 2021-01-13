R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Down 9.9%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)’s stock price traded down 9.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. 1,847,578 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 960,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $156.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.47.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.
