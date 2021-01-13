RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Up 124.2% in December

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 124.2% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RADCOM by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 343,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares during the period. 22.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RADCOM alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RADCOM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

RDCM opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $146.34 million, a P/E ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 0.84.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. On average, research analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.