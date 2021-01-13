Radnor Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 560,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.78. 2,158,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,307,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $211.39.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

