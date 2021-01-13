Radnor Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.53.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,073. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.