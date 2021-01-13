Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 6,053 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,234,000 after buying an additional 159,898 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,047,000 after buying an additional 151,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

NASDAQ GRMN traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $121.56. 17,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.94. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $123.55.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

