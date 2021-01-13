Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.22. Radware also posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Radware.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDWR. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Radware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Radware by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Radware by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.